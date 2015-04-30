Park ranger finds silver coins in remote Polish forest

1. Super silver find

Over 6,000 silver coins were found by a Polish park ranger recently, according to The Week magazine.

The coins were housed in two large clay pots at the time of the discovery.

According to Science in Poland, the coins date to the 16th and 17th centuries.

2. Russia honors space walker

The 50th anniversary of the first human walk in space (he almost didn't return) is being honored by his native country with a commemorative coin. The coin has mintage limit of 5,000.

3. Indian Kushan ancient gold virtually unknown among American collectors

Coin World's latest Market Analysis takes a look at an ancient gold coin from the Indian Kushan Empire.

4. 2015 Kisatchie National Forest 5-ounce silver bullion coins are sold out (for now)

The U.S. Mint announced that the coin sold out on Tuesday. Sales will resume May 4.

Sales of the bullion coins reached 30,000 through April 28.

