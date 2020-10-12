Pandemic restrictions lead to January 2021 NYINC cancellation

The January crowd is shown at the 2020 New York International Numismatic Convention, gathering before the doors would open to the bourse activities. The 2021 show is canceled.

Due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49th annual New York International Numismatic Convention, which was scheduled for Jan. 8 to 17, 2021, is canceled.

The show format included numerous auctions, which will be held online or at another location of the auction houses’ choices. Details for the specific events can be found at the web address of each company — Heritage Auctions (www.ha.com), Classical Numismatic Group (www.cngcoins.com), The New York Sale (www.thenewyorksale.com), Spink USA (www.spink.com), Stack’s-Bowers-Ponterio (www.stacksbowers.com), and Baldwin’s of St. James’s (www.bsjauctions.com).

Hotel reservations made under the show’s official room block will be automatically canceled by the hotel.

The plans are underway for the return of the show from Jan. 7 to 16, 2022, at the Empire State Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The show will begin with auction activities; bourse activities are scheduled for Jan. 14 to 16. The bourse area will offer approximately 100 of the leading specialists in world and ancient numismatics.

Additional information may be found at http://www.nyinc.info/.

Since emergency measures began being implemented nationwide in March, all major coin and paper money conventions have been canceled, as well as most smaller shows. Canceled shows include the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, Whitman’s Baltimore Expos and the Long Beach Expos in California.

