Panama releases colorful circulating quarter balboa
- Published: May 8, 2017, 5 AM
Panama has released a new circulating commemorative coin to celebrate the legacy of the Panama Canal.
The coin is now available from an American dealer.
Late in 2016 the nation began circulating a quarter-balboa coin struck by the Royal Canadian Mint and featuring color on the obverse.
Inside a colorized circle a pair of workers dig on the canal. Massive steam shovels and their gear teeth also appear in the design. The inscription references the 1907 construction of the canal.
The reverse features the standard coat-of-arms design for Panama.
Dealer Joel Anderson has obtained examples of the coin, and offers them for $5 plus $3 shipping.
To order, visit the distributor's website.
