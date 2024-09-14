Palau showcases goddess of water on limited edition coin

The Goddess of Water appears on a new Black Proof 2-ounce silver $10 coin from Palau, issued by CIT.

The legend of Poseidon and his wife Amphitrite are brought to life on a 2024 Black Proof silver $10 coin from Palau.

The Ultra High Relief .9999 fine silver coin weighs 2 ounces and features partial gilding to emphasize the nautical nature of the design.

The legend of Poseidon, god of the sea, includes his search for a wife, according to CIT, which issued the coin for Palau, using B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt (Mint) in Munich to strike the coin.

Poseidon’s gaze “fell upon Amphitrite, the most beautiful of all nymphs,” the firm said. “But she fled from him, and hid at the edge of the then known world, deep in the Atlas Mountains. Poseidon sent out his creatures to plead his case. Only a dolphin succeeded in finding Amphitrite. The cheerful sea mammal persuaded the reluctant nymph to accept Poseidon’s courtesies and to become the ruler of the seas. Since then, Amphitrite has sat on the throne of the seas at the side of Poseidon.”

Designs, specifications

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The reverse of the coin echoes this romantic Greek myth.

The reverse depicts a stunning woman with golden eyes and an abundance of water plants and bubbles. Her head is framed by two fish engaged in cheerful play.

The highly sophisticated aesthetic of the Goddess of Water issue is enlivened by the contrast between the skillfully applied Black Proof finish and the subtle use of gold plating.

“The element of water has never been more beautifully captured in a numismatic representation than as on Goddess of Water,” according to CIT.

The obverse of the coin depicts the coat of arms of Palau in Black Proof, with REPUBLIC OF PALAU above and $10 below; all surrounded by splashing water.

The coin measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 888 pieces.

To learn more about the coin, including which distributors will offer it to U.S. buyers, visit a page at CIT’s website for full details: www.cit.li/coin/10464/goddess-of-water.

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