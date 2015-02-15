Paddington Bear goes to Isle of Man on coins

Now that Paddington Bear has come to the silver screen, he is making an appearance on coins from the British Virgin Islands.

The Pobjoy Mint on Feb. 12 released a new 2015 commemorative coin featuring everyone’s favorite bear, Paddington.

The coins are issued on behalf of the Isle of Man.

On Christmas Eve 1956, Michael Bond was in a London department store when he spotted a small bear. It was the last one on the shelf and, rather than leave it on its own, Bond purchased the bear for his wife. This bear inspired Bond to write a story and in 10 days he had written the first book, A Bear Called Paddington, which was published by HarperCollins in 1958.

In the first story, Paddington arrives at Paddington Station, London as a stowaway from Darkest Peru. He is found by the Brown family, sitting on his suitcase with a label around his neck that reads “Please look after this bear. Thank you.”

The friendly bear, with his famous hat, battered suitcase, duffle coat and love of marmalade, has become a classic character in English children’s literature.

Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and on Jan. 16, 2015, Paddington made his debut on the big screen in the United States (after launching in U.K. cinemas on Nov. 28, 2014).

In recognition of Paddington’s extraordinary popularity and success, Michael Bond was awarded an Order of the British Empire from the queen for services to children’s literature in 1997. Today, with over 70 titles available in 40 languages and more than 100 countries, book sales are in excess of 35 million.

The reverse of the coin carries an image of Paddington himself, carrying his suitcase and waving at his adoring fans.

The obverse carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann, by Ian Rank-Broadley.

The design is offered in an Uncirculated copper-nickel crown and a Proof .925 fine sterling silver version, the latter struck four times to achieve the Proof finish.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for $16.95.

The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $89.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

Keep reading about world coins:

Crocodiles on Roman coins most familiar as the emblem of the province of Egypt

First Irish circulating commemorative €2 coin on tap for 2016

Berlin show provides peek at seldom-seen Ukrainian bullion coins

Portugal plans to issue Red Cross, Timor discovery circulating €2 coins



George V gold pattern crown by Wyon realizes $219,364 U.S. in Dix Noonan Webb auction

More from CoinWorld.com:



Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor

Philadelphia Mint strikes silver American Eagle bullion coins for first time since series' 1986 debut



Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016



Record price paid for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin labeled 'Missing Edge Lettering'



Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!