Image courtesy of Vincent Borrel-Archaeology and Philology of East and West Research Unit.

A hoard of 2,200 silver oboles and deniers, along with a small leather-wrapped cluster of gold coins and other items, was found at a French abbey in September. News of this discovery peaked our readers' interest this week.

It’s that time again, time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Bullion coin sales by U.S. Mint in 2017 disastrous compared to 2016: Sales by the United States Mint in 2017 of American Eagle silver bullion coins are nearly 54 percent below 2016 totals.

4. 1910 Liberty Head 5-cent piece becomes a pleasant surprise, realizing $36,000: Many collectors want a single great Proof Liberty Head 5-cent coin for a type set, like this 1910 coin, graded PCGS Proof 68 Cameo with a green CAC sticker.

3. Detectorist finds rare Richard III gold half angel coin: The gold half angel of Richard III is one of “a handful” of the coins surviving today, according to Dix Noonan Webb, which is auctioning the coin Dec. 13.

2. World War I silver dollars in production at Philadelphia Mint: Ceremonial first strikes of the Proof 2018-P World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar were executed Nov. 28 at the Philadelphia Mint.

1. Medieval hoard of coins found in France at Abbey of Cluny: A hoard of 2,200 silver oboles and deniers, along with a small leather-wrapped cluster of gold coins and other items, was found at a French abbey in September.

