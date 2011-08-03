Ostromecki wins ANA vice presidential vote Beats Arthur

The American Numismatic Association July 27 announced winners of its biennial board of governors and officers election.

Walter Ostromecki, of Panorama City, Calif., has been elected vice president in the only contested race in the 2011 ANA election balloting.

Ostromecki received 3,217 votes compared with 2,431 for Arthur M. Fitts III, of Wolfeboro, N.H.

Tom Hallenbeck of Colorado Springs, Colo., who ran unopposed, will become the 57th president of the ANA when he is sworn in at the annual ANA banquet on Aug. 19 at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., outside Chicago.

Outgoing President Clifford Mishler, of Iola, Wis., was elected to the board of governors along with incumbents Jeff Garrett (Lexington, Ky.), Scott Rottinghaus (New London, Conn.) and Wendell Wolka (Greenwood, Ind.).

Newcomers elected to the board are Gary Adkins (Minneapolis), Mike Ellis (Camilla, Ga.) and Greg Lyon (St. Louis).

BiggsKofford, independent auditing firm for the 2011 ANA Board of Governors’ election, counted the ballots and reported the vote tallies. According to ANA bylaws, ballots for uncontested offices are not tabulated. Therefore, only the first vote was counted in all but the vice presidential race.

Overall, 5,850 ballots were returned in the 2011 election, compared with 8,479 in 2009. Of all ballots cast, 23 were invalid compared with 44 in 2009. Some of the ballots contained no votes for either vice presidential candidate. The ANA mailed one ballot to each association member, who was eligible to vote.

For more information about the ANA, telephone it at (800) 367-9723 or visit www.money.org. ¦