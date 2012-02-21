Organizers announce Singapore show details

Organizers of a new coin show in Singapore have announced details for the second annual event.

Singapore International Coin Fair 2012 is scheduled to be held March 30 and April 1 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The event site is a newly opened resort and follows on the 2011 Singapore show, which was held at Suntec City. The new site allows for the expansion of exhibition space, more than doubling the size of the previous show, according to Peter Yeung, chairman of SICF 2012 and president of PandaAmerica, one of the main sponsors.

SICF 2012 is also organized by The Singapore Mint with the assistance of Singapore Coins and Notes Museum and Numismatic Society Asia.

The new location is across from the central business district of Singapore, and the new resort is a multi-billion dollar development with a uniquely designed skyscraper.

Organizers note that economic growth in the region is slated to significantly outpace the rest of the world in coming years, and they hope the SICF can become the best coin show in Asia and “amongst the top three numismatic events in the world.”

The show is the “industry gathering place for not only numismatists, but also the paper currency industry including governors, policy makers, hobbyists, material suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, buyers, sellers and many more,” according to Yeung.

Four different hotels are serving convention attendees, including the new Marina Bay Sands Resort. Some budget options are also available.

More than 60 exhibitors from across Asia and including New Zealand, Switzerland and the United States, have signed on for the show, including 10 world mints ranging from Asia to the Czech Republic, France, Israel, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Public hours for the show run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 and 31, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1.

Admission is free, and the show will offer daily prize drawings, talks and seminars, and the opportunity to “mint your own” coin, among other highlights.

For more information, telephone the organizers at (011) 65 9858 0388, fax queries to (011) 65 6547 5587, email the show organizers at info@sgcoinfair.com or visit the website www.sgcoinfair.com. ¦