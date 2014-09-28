Organizers announce Singapore show dates for 2015

Organizers have announced the dates for the 2015 Singapore International Coin Fair.

The show will bring more than 100 exhibitors (including several world mints) from about 20 countries. The fifth annual event is scheduled for March 27 to 29, 2015, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore.

Admission is free. A full schedule has not been released, but show organizers in the past have scheduled educational presentations alongside the commercial component.

Information for prospective dealers is now available at the Singapore International Coin Fair website.

The show coordinator may also be reached via email or by telephone at (011) 65 6547 5586.

The show is organized by U.S.-based PandaAmerica. To reach PandaAmerica’s California office, telephone it at 310-373-9647.

Other show partners include the Numismatic Society (Asia), the Singapore Numismatic Association and the Numismatic Association of Thailand.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777: 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis

Genuine 1922 Grant, With Star commem used to strike fake that could fool collectors

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales from U.S. Mint more than double in September

Rules for when coins are to be removed from circulation and melted guide U.S. Mint

20,000 fourth-century Roman coins discovered by English metal detectorist