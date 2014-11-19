Organizers announce 2015 Numismatic Congress in Italy

Organizers have announced dates for an international numismatic and academic gathering in Italy in 2015.

The XV International Numismatic Congress is scheduled from Sept. 21 to 25, to be held in Taormina, Italy, 55 years after the last Congress was held in Rome, in 1961.

The organizers of the Congress are the Chairs of Ancient and Medieval Numismatics of the University of Messina, one of the oldest universities in Italy (founded in 1548), in collaboration with the International Numismatic Council.

Situated in the center of the Mediterranean, perched on a terrace overhanging a coastline and with the volcanic Mount Etna as its background, Taormina is a resort town with archaeological and artistic sites.

The organizers are using the event to promote the numismatic patrimony, and conservation of that patrimony, belonging to Sicily and Italy, highlighting how coins serve as historical documents informing about local identities and cultural heritages.

During the congress, the Survey of Numismatic Research (which was conducted from 2008 to 2013) will be published, and a medal commemorating the XV International Numismatic Congress will be issued.

Organizers are seeking papers to be published or presented in concert with the congress and have planned social activities in the evenings to showcase the region’s history and culture.

Abstracts of papers must be submitted by Nov. 30, and presenters must register by Jan. 31.

For more information, visit the congress website.