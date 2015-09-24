17th Numismata show is in Berlin Oct. 17, 18

The exhibition card of the United Nations Postal Administration depicts two sights of interest every Berlin visitor is invited to see for himself: the Reichstag Dome and the Funkturm.

Press release by Numismata:

On Oct. 17 and 18, 2015, all eyes will be on numismatics in the German capital when the 17th Numismata show will open its doors. This event is eagerly awaited by coin aficionados throughout the world. Collectors of stamps will likewise get everything their heart desires.

What began as a small fair on a local scale has long become an international numismatic major event: Numismata is the keyword, the coin fair that attracts thousands of visitors and the most distinguished exhibitors from all around the world to participate in the different events taking place in Germany and Austria.

Most guests keep coming for decades and enjoy meeting their colleagues, their collector friends and their favorite dealer as well as pursuing their hobby and passion – whether classical numismatics or philately. For five years now, Berlin is not only the Numismata venue: a stamp fair is conducted in the same exhibition hall. Giving the other collection area a try is thus an easy thing to do, the entrance ticket being valid for both fairs.

Every visitor will surely find something to his or her liking in Berlin on Oct. 17 and 18.

As always, the Numismata offers an array. Whether coins from ancient times or accessories, the range covers everything a collector could wish for: historical means of payment, coins from medieval and modern times, euro coins, precious metal, medals, primitive money, banknotes, shares and historical securities, artefacts, and much more. Numismatic literature which no collector could do without concludes the spectrum.

Anyone planning on getting an appraisal for his coin(s) is recommended to approach the grading service experts. Some of the world’s leading third-party coin grading companies will suit the needs of the collector who wishes his favorite items to be graded without much bureaucratic ado and encapsulated after the specialists have finished the grading process. This professional grading and encapsulation allows every coin enthusiast to quickly appraise the current market value of his coin.

There will be a number of highlights at the Berlin fair. One such highlight is the complimentary new fair catalog, published by CoinsWeekly in co-operation with Numismata. Already the previous Numismata, held at Munich this year, presented its visitors with complimentary copies of the first issue focusing on the Bavarian Geschichsthaler (historical thaler) of Louis I. It was a great success which is likely to be followed up. The Berlin CoinsWeekly Special comprises a complete price guide to Prussian gold and silver coins of the German Empire, as well as many thrilling facts about the Berlin world of coins. This fair trade catalog is available at the 17th Numismata Berlin only, while supplies last.

Berlin would not be the same without the State Mint. It goes without saying that the Mint will likewise be present at the Numismata, with a booth that focuses on the 25th anniversary of the German reunification. From the lavishly illustrated book to the commemorative coin, the collector will find a wide spectrum of offers here.

Yet Berlin not only caters for virtually every need of the fans of numismatics. Anybody who is in philately will likewise be taken care of. He or she may choose from stamps spanning the chronological range from classical to modern times, letters from all around the world, postcards, and accessories. Needless to add, that the array of offers also includes specialist literature.

Also present at the fair is a number of postal administrations which always arouse wide interest. This year’s exhibitors include the United Nations Postal Administration whose unique stamps and rare motifs will highly likely attract the attention of any number of visitors. As highlight, the UNPA will offer a white postcard which has been manufactured exclusively for the Berlin fair. The design of Austria-based artist Maria Schulz depicts two of Berlin’s most popular sights of interest: the imprint features the Reichstag dome, the postmark shows the Funkturm.

Whether private collector, investor or exhibitor, everyone enjoys being part of the ever-growing Numismata community. Numismata is renowned for its friendly atmosphere, making it possible for every collector to simply approach the expert, to socialize and exchange views about the passion they share.

The team of host Erich Modes and his right hand Angela Mayboroda has long experience in business and guarantees a high quality of standard as well as an excellent organization that is tailored to the needs of the customers. So please make sure to save the date: the 17th Numismata Berlin awaits you on Oct. 17 and 18, 2015.

Key information:

17th NUMISMATA Berlin



Oct. 17, 2015

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 18, 2015

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Messe Berlin am Funkturm

Messedamm 22

Exhibition hall 9

D-14055 Berlin

€8 for two-day ticket;

€6 euros on Saturday, and €4 euros on Sunday;

€4 euros for groups of 10 people min. and members of numismatic associations;

free admission for children up to 16 years of age

For further information, visit the show website.