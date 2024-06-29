Olympic medals from past games sold in July sale

A gold medal from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics, awarded to George Eyser for rope climbing, was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction in July. The medal, a relic of remarkable historical significance, commemorates Eyser’s awe-inspiring achievements despite a physical disability.

Eyser, a gymnast with a wooden prosthetic leg, made history during the 1904 Olympic Games by winning six medals in a single day. His gold medal for the rope climbing event stands out for its rarity and the incredible story it represents.

Eyser’s story is one of sheer determination. Born to German immigrants, Eyser moved to the United States in 1884. A childhood accident left him with an amputated left leg, but this did not deter him. Equipped with a wooden prosthetic, Eyser joined the Concordia Turnverein gymnastics club in St. Louis, where he trained for the 1904 Olympics.

The 1904 Olympics were held in conjunction with the World’s Fair, creating a complex and prolonged schedule of events. Gymnastics competitions were divided into the International Turners’ Championship in July and the Olympic Gymnastics Championships in October. Eyser’s performance in July was underwhelming, but he rebounded spectacularly in October.

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In one remarkable day, Eyser clinched three gold medals in parallel bars, long-horse vault, and rope climbing. He also won two silver medals in the combined event, a pommel horse, and a bronze medal in the horizontal bar. His success is all the more notable given the challenges of the period, with limited participation from international athletes and the rudimentary state of prosthetics.

“George Eyser’s story is one of the most inspiring tales in Olympic history,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction. This gold medal is not just a symbol of his athletic prowess but a testament to his incredible determination and resilience.”

Eyser’s achievements remained unparalleled for over a century until 2008, when another athlete with a prosthetic leg competed in the Olympics. These achievements continue to inspire athletes with disabilities worldwide. The medal sold for $80,163 on July 18.

Among the auction’s other medal highlights (all prices include the buyer’s premium):

➤ Tokyo 1964 Summer Olympics Winner’s Medal. Awarded to Hungarian fencer Judit Ágoston-Mendelényi. The medal lot includes original Japanese keepsakes, adding cultural depth to its historical significance. It brought $52,363.

➤ Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics Gold Winner’s Medal. This medal, controversially awarded to Cuban taekwondo athlete Ángel Matos, symbolizes sporting victory and the dramatic narratives unfolding within the Olympic arenas. The medal sold for $51,620.

➤ London 2012 Summer Olympics Gold Winner’s Medal. Representing Team USA’s victory in the women’s 4 x 400-meter relay, this medal embodies the teamwork and excellence that define the Olympic spirit. The medal’s design reflects modern London, linking the city’s history with its Olympic legacy. The final price was $58,855.

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