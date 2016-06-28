NYINC show must go on, but not at Waldorf after 2017

The New York International Numismatic Convention will have to move from its current home, the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, because the hotel is being converted into luxury housing units.

The unofficial motto of Broadway — the show must go on — rings true for New York City’s premier international coin show.

Kevin Foley, bourse chairman of the New York International Numismatic Convention, confirms that the 2017 show will be held at the regularly scheduled time and place, the historic Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, from Jan. 6 to 15.

But the future of the hotel — investors are closing it for three years beginning in spring 2017 to convert much of the space to private apartments — means that show organizers will have to find a new location for the 2018 show.

“The recently announced Waldorf renovation plans will have no effect on our 2017 NYINC auctions and bourse,” Foley told Coin World in a statement June 27.

The hotel was sold about a year ago to Anbang Insurance Group Co., a company in China. Plans to gut 1,100 rooms for conversion into a smaller number of luxurious apartments were reported by Yahoo Finance on June 26.

“When we learned of the sale of the Waldorf, now somewhat more than a year ago, in my role as NYINC Bourse Chairman I did conduct several site inspections of suitable alternate sites in New York City moving forward for 2018 and beyond,” Foley said, in the statement.

“We will now be carrying on more specific discussions with those sites and look forward to ensuring the future of the NYINC in Manhattan on a long term basis,” the statement said.

The NYINC has had to move before

This is not the first time that show organizers have been forced to move the show location — the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks obliterated the previous site, pushing what had been an early December show to the beginning of the new year. The show has been held at the Waldorf-Astoria every year from 2002 to the present, on the first full weekend in January.

The 2017 show is scheduled to be the 45th annual event. The show annually draws hundreds of collectors and dealers from around the world, for about nine days of auctions overlapping with three days of a bourse and educational seminars centered in the Waldorf’s famous Starlight Roof ballroom but filling the remainder of the 18th floor.

For more information about the show, visit the show website.