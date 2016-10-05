The NYINC has a new home for 2018 and beyond

Organizers of the New York International Numismatic Convention have announced a new location for the show, beginning in 2018. The longtime event is moving to the Grand Hyatt next to Grand Central Terminal.

There is a golden and silver lining to the forced relocation of the New York International Numismatic Convention.

NYINC officials announced Sept. 30 that a new site for the long-running show has been secured, and besides its new physical location, the show’s position on the calendar is also readjusted. It will no longer compete with the Florida United Numismatists’ event held in early January.

In addition, the move allows for the show's bourse to be consolidated into one area.

NYINC bourse chairman Kevin Foley acknowledged earlier this year that the impending closure (after the 2017 NYINC) of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City would necessitate a new show venue. The Waldorf is to be turned into luxury apartments and an ultra-luxury hotel.

The Grand Hyatt next to Grand Central Terminal is the new site, beginning in 2018.

Show officials engaged in an intensive site search and detailed evaluation of multiple hotel properties in Manhattan, according to Foley.

“Beginning in 2018, our new home will be a flagship property of the Hyatt Hotel chain, the Grand Hyatt, located at 109 East 42nd Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues,” he said, in a press release. “The Hyatt is just seven blocks South of our Waldorf site and enjoys a direct indoor connection with Grand Central Station, a subway and regional commuter train hub, with no less than six different subway line stops, as well as being the terminus for the Metro North commuter train system. What we are especially pleased about, however, quite beyond this ease of access and the undeniable luxury of the Hyatt, is the fact that we will no longer need to operate on the same dates as the FUN show bourse.”

The Anbang Insurance Co., a risk management firm located in China, will begin renovating the historic Waldorf-Astoria Hotel space in the spring of 2017.

The 45th annual NYINC is scheduled for Jan. 12 to 15, 2017, the last to convene at the Waldorf.

No conflict with FUN

In 2017, for the first time since at least 2009, the Florida and New York shows do not coincide.

Foley said, in the press release, “I know that some people tried to portray our frustratingly perennial date overlaps with FUN as some sort of test of wills between the two events, but the past date conflicts simply arose from the realities of date and site availability issues that the management of both events were confronted with. So, for the next six years, including our upcoming 2017 convention, members of the numismatic community will be able to take part in both FUN and NYINC.”

Future bourse dates at the Grand Hyatt are:

Jan. 11 to 14, 2018

Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2019

Jan. 16 to 19, 2020

Jan. 14 to 17, 2021

Jan. 13 to 16, 2022

Auction lot viewing will continue to begin the Friday prior to the show’s Thursday “early bird day.”

In addition, Foley said that the schedule of eight days of auctions, from Sunday to Sunday, will continue.

Rick Ponterio, president of the NYINC, joined with Foley in making the announcement and said: “In even more good news, the ballroom facilities at the Hyatt will enable our bourse dealers to all be in the same room. I know that our four separate bourse room setup at the Waldorf was somewhat unconventional, but people did get used to it and it worked, although I’m really glad that our entire bourse will be in one ballroom at the Hyatt.”

2017 NYINC details

Dealers interested in being placed on the waiting list for space at the 2017 45th Annual NYINC should telephone Foley at 414-807-0116.

Collectors and dealers can make their room reservations for the 2017 NYINC by calling the Waldorf at 212-355-3000 and mentioning rate code “NYN” for room rates beginning at $269, including complimentary in-room wi-fi. Suite rates are also available.

The $269 rate is available only for reservations made on or before Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, rates begin at $329.

Foley invites those experiencing difficulties in obtaining the group rate to telephone him.