Nurse Edith Cavell upcoming WWI series: Morning Report

World War One nurse Edith Cavell is the face of a new commemorative five pound coin. pic.twitter.com/iFWQ6zSXKM

1. Nurse Edith Cavell will grace a coin in World War I commemorative series

A new £5 coin from the Royal Mint depicting Cavell is among the six pieces in the 2015 edition of a multi-year series of coins that commemorate the significance of World War I in the European region. The inaugural series of six coins was released in 2014 and the progrm will end in 2018.

Cavell, a nurse who founded a Red Cross hospital in Brussels, is credited with helping over 200 wounded men flee German-occupied territory, in addition to nursing hundreds of others back to health.

The Cavell design is one of six designs for the Proof 2015 commemorative £5 coins being released in silver and gold versions by the Royal Mint as part of the World War I commemorative series. The coins are available only in sets by composition; the silver set is available to buy for £450 and the gold set can be bought by collectors for £9,900.

The sets can be ordered now.

2. PGA centennial may be recognized by golf-themed products from the U.S. Mint

The Mint has had an independent contractor conduct a customer survey seeking input on three possible numismatic products.

Here's the proposed three-gold medal package

3. Commemorative coin found in roll 122 years after its issue

The "Found in Rolls" column from the June 8 edition of Coin World describes the discovery of this coin.

What 122-year-old coin was found?

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:46 a.m. ET Thursday:

5. Yesterday's most-viewed post

'Gold' a longtime synonym for 'value'

6. Something social