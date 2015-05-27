Nurse Edith Cavell upcoming WWI series: Morning Report
- Published: May 27, 2015, 8 AM
World War One nurse Edith Cavell is the face of a new commemorative five pound coin. pic.twitter.com/iFWQ6zSXKM— Global's Newsroom (@globalsnewsroom) May 27, 2015
1. Nurse Edith Cavell will grace a coin in World War I commemorative series
A new £5 coin from the Royal Mint depicting Cavell is among the six pieces in the 2015 edition of a multi-year series of coins that commemorate the significance of World War I in the European region. The inaugural series of six coins was released in 2014 and the progrm will end in 2018.
Cavell, a nurse who founded a Red Cross hospital in Brussels, is credited with helping over 200 wounded men flee German-occupied territory, in addition to nursing hundreds of others back to health.
The Cavell design is one of six designs for the Proof 2015 commemorative £5 coins being released in silver and gold versions by the Royal Mint as part of the World War I commemorative series. The coins are available only in sets by composition; the silver set is available to buy for £450 and the gold set can be bought by collectors for £9,900.
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