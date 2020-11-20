Clyde Hubbard, winner of the ANA's Farran Zerbe Award and a member of the ANA Hall of Fame, passed away at age 104.

Clyde Hubbard, who played a key role in creating an awareness and understanding of the storied history of coinage in Mexico and Latin America, passed away Oct. 26 at the age of 104.

Mr. Hubbard was born in the small upstate New York community of Philadelphia, just a few miles from the Canadian border. As a child, he would gather coins from his father’s business and began collecting in earnest. He received his first Mexican coin in 1930 while in high school.

Mr. Hubbard served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a bombardier and instructor during World War II before joining the family business. He joined the Elizabeth Arden cosmetic firm, which assigned him to Cuba and then Mexico in 1947.

Mr. Hubbard chose to remain in Mexico and pursued his interest in the native coinage. He joined the ANA in 1950 and founded the Sociedad Numismatics de Mexico in 1952. He was also a founding member of the Federation of Numismatists of Cuba and Numismaticos Colombiano.

Among the world’s foremost authorities on Mexican coinage, he wrote or contributed to many books on the subject of the region’s coins. Among them are A Guide Book Of Mexican Coins 1822 To Date, co-authored with T.V. Buttrey; and Hookneck: El Aguila de Perfil, written with David O’Harrow.

Awards received

He was honored in 1976 with the ANA’s Medal of Merit. Seven years later, he was selected as the winner of the 33rd Farran Zerbe Memorial Award.

The ANA citation for the latter award stated, “Probably no one has equalled his contributions to the recorded knowledge of Latin American numismatics. His articles have appeared frequently and extensively in the Boletin of the Sociedad Numismatica, of which society he is a founding member. he was a founding member also of the Federation of Numismatists of Cuha and of the Numismaticos Colomhiano.”

Mr. Hubbard was inducted into the ANA’s Numismatic Hall of Fame in 1994 and was an honorary life member of the American Numismatic Society.

In a 2010 interview at the ANA’s convention in Fort Worth, Mr. Hubbard told David Lisot that numismatics is a great passion. “My life has been made extremely rich by all the friends I have made in numismatics,” he said.

