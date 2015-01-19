Nomos launches first web auction ending Feb. 8

Swiss-based auction firm Nomos is conducting its first web auction.

Obolos 1 was announced Jan. 19 and concludes Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Central European Time, with lots closing every 20 seconds thereafter.

A total of 557 lots, primarily Celtic, Greek and Roman coins, but also Byzantine and medieval issues, are offered in the auction.

Bidders must register on the Nomos website and be approved.

The sale includes large parcels of coins from six private collections, as well as selected individual pieces from other consignors. Two of the collections offer a extensive selections of Celtic coins from Britain, Gaul and the Rhineland. There are also further selections of Greek silver fractions, from the RRG Collection and that of a European specialist.

The specialized Gallic Empire Collection was selected for quality and rarity and includes quite a few rare and unusual pieces from the reign of Postumus.

Finally, a small but attractive collection of Italian medieval silver coins includes two great rarities: a beautifully toned and very rare denier, probably minted in ancient Milan, of Charlemagne as King of the Franks and an extremely rare imperiale from the obscure mint of Varce (Vercelli?), one of only a very few known examples.

The firm’s next live auction is planned for May in Zurich and is actively seeking consignments.

To learn more about the web auction, or to consign to the May auction, contact Nomos through its website.