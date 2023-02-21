Niue showcases a colorful parrot on Proof silver dollar

Niue celebrates the eastern rosella parrot and the artists who created the iconic image of this colorful bird with a Proof 2023 silver dollar.

A Proof 2023 .999 fine silver dollar from Niue celebrates the eastern rosella parrot and the husband-and-wife duo that helped shine wider acclaim on this colorful bird.

The eastern rosella (Platycercus eximius), a parrot native to southeastern Australia and Tasmania, is regarded as perhaps the most brightly colored parrot in the world.

English ornithologist John Gould and his wife, artist Elizabeth Gould, jointly produced the seminal The Birds of Australia, a seven-volume work that is the first comprehensive illustrated account of Australian birds.

The image on the reverse of the coin is borrowed from their work and shows the range of color on the bird.

A colorful creature

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The eastern rosella measures 1 foot tall. It has a red head and white cheeks, with a white beak and brown irises. The upper breast is red and the lower breast is yellow fading to pale green over the abdomen.

The feathers of the back and shoulders are black, and have yellowish or greenish margins, giving rise to a scalloped appearance. The wings and lateral tail feathers are bluish, the tail is dark green, and the legs are gray.

Design, other details

The obverse of the coin depicts the coat of arms of Niue. The slogan ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue Forever.”

The date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER states the weight and purity.

The coin is encapsulated inside a clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for $119.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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