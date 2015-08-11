Niue honors palace in Vienna on two-ounce silver coin

A 2015 coin from Niue celebrates the Belvedere Palace in Austria. The 2-ounce, $2 coin has a mintage limit of 666 pieces.

A new coin from Niue Island, struck by the Mint of Poland, shows a palace in Austria.

The second issue in the Winter Palace series honors Belvedere Palace, a complex of two palaces and other buildings in Vienna.

The 2015 antique, Ultra High Relief .999 fine silver $2 coin features an authentic amethyst inlay visible on both sides.

The obverse features a tiny effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, and the remainder of the design on both sides show detail from the carvings and decorations outside and inside the Belvedere Palaces themselves.

The coin weighs 62.2 grams and measures 50 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 666 pieces and each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity.

First Coin Company is the exclusive distributor of the coin in the United States of America, and offers it for $239.90.

The firm provide free worldwide shipping and will refund buyers for any taxes, including value added tax, if any are applied by the recipient’s country.

Coin World readers may use a special code, BELVEWORLD, to receive a five percent discount off the purchase price.

To order the coin, visit the product page on the distributor’s website.