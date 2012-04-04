NGC opens new European branch in Germany

Third-party coin grading firm Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has opened a new European branch office in Konstanz (or Constance), Germany.

All submissions to the office will be by appointment only, according to the firm. For security reasons, NGC does not publish an address for its German offices nor an address for its Swiss office.

The new German location will address growing demand for NGC’s services throughout Europe, while offering coin dealers and collectors a faster, efficient method to submit coins to NGC’s U.S. headquarters for certification and grading, according to NGC.

“We are very excited about the location in Konstanz and the opportunity to connect with more hobbyists in Europe,” said Steve Eichenbaum, NGC CEO. “Offering a straightforward submission process out of Germany will hopefully make a big difference for dealers and collectors throughout the EU. Mostly, we’re looking forward to seeing some beautiful European rarities surface in the coming year.”

European dealers and collectors currently rely on NGC’s Switzerland location at Zurich’s Flughafen airport to submit coins to NGC’s headquarters in Sarasota, Fla.

While the Zurich office is “reliable, efficient and cost effective” for dealers and collectors in Switzerland, the new location will benefit customers in European Union member states, according to NGC.

Richard Stein, director of NGC European operations, said, “NGC grading — not to mention the NGC holder — is in high demand here in Europe, and we’re thrilled to think of the many great world coins we’ll be able to certify.”

The firm has no plans to close the Zurich location.

To contact the German office, telephone +49 (0)7531 89 262 340 or email World@ngccoin.com or rstein@ngccoin.com. ¦