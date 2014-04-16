NGC grades and encapsulates its 30 millionth coin

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. graded its 30 millionth coin in mid-April 2014, and is the first third-party coin grading service to reach this milestone, according to a company news release.

During the last four years alone, NGC has graded more than 10 million coins, and in the process, became the first certification service to break the 20-, 25- and 30-million coins graded barriers, according to the firm.

Demand for NGC certification in world markets — as well as strong growth domestically — continues, according to the grading service.

“This has been an unprecedented period of growth for NGC certification, and we are honored to be the world’s largest and most trusted third-party coin grading service,” said NGC Chairman Mark Salzberg. “The number of coins a certification service has graded is a key indicator of market acceptance, which is something every collector and dealer looks at when they sell a coin.”

In 2013, NGC opened offices in Munich and Shanghai, and in January 2014, the company launched a Hong Kong submission center. NGC now has locations in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

World coins now comprise the fastest-growing segment of NGC certification, the firm states, and these submissions reveal the global acceptance of NGC grading. To date, NGC has graded nearly 800,000 Chinese coins, more than 350,000 South African coins, nearly 300,000 Australian coins, more than 200,000 Canadian coins and nearly 150,000 British coins, according to the news release.

For more information about NGC, write to the firm at NGC, Box 4776, Sarasota, FL 34230, call the firm toll free at 941-360-3990 or send the company an email at service@ngccoin.com.