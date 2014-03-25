NGC encapsulates National Numismatic Collection world coins

A platinum 1840 Russian 12 rubles coin is among the world rarities from the National Numismatic Collection that have been encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Some of the rarest world coins in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of American History are being better preserved through the efforts of the Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

NGC has encapsulated, but not graded, more than 100 coins from all six inhabited continents.

Among the coins encapsulated are an 1840 Russian platinum 12-ruble coin, a 1906 Chinese gold tael and a 1906 Korean gold 20-won coin.

