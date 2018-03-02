This 1897 gold coin from Russia tops NGC’s list of 25 world coins most frequently targeted by forgers.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint closes sales period for WWI Coin and Medal sets: The 30-day sales period for the World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets ended at 3 p.m. Feb. 20, with 62,773 sets sold overall.

4. SS Central America treasure undergoing curation before grading: Robert Evans anticipates concluding his more than three-decade-old romance with the SS Central America near the end of March.

3. Kagin’s sale offers off-center 1818/5 Capped Bust quarter dollar: The offered error is the latest die state of several off-center examples known of the Browning 1 variety, with eye appeal that defies description according to the Kagin's cataloger.

2. Badly burned and sporting water damage, $10,000 note is still collectible: Fragment of a Series 1900 $10,000 gold certificate is a relic of a December 1935 fire that damaged the warehouse used to stored canceled examples of the note.

1. NGC’s online counterfeit detection tool enhanced: Do you know what coin tops NGC’s list of 25 most counterfeited world coins?

