NGC counterfeit detection tool: Week's Most Read
- Published: Mar 2, 2018, 2 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. U.S. Mint closes sales period for WWI Coin and Medal sets: The 30-day sales period for the World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets ended at 3 p.m. Feb. 20, with 62,773 sets sold overall.
4. SS Central America treasure undergoing curation before grading: Robert Evans anticipates concluding his more than three-decade-old romance with the SS Central America near the end of March.
3. Kagin’s sale offers off-center 1818/5 Capped Bust quarter dollar: The offered error is the latest die state of several off-center examples known of the Browning 1 variety, with eye appeal that defies description according to the Kagin's cataloger.
2. Badly burned and sporting water damage, $10,000 note is still collectible: Fragment of a Series 1900 $10,000 gold certificate is a relic of a December 1935 fire that damaged the warehouse used to stored canceled examples of the note.
1. NGC’s online counterfeit detection tool enhanced: Do you know what coin tops NGC’s list of 25 most counterfeited world coins?
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction