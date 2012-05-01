NGC announces online price guide for Chinese Panda coins

Third-party grading service Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has released an online price guide for Chinese Panda bullion coins, 1974 to date.

The NGC Chinese Modern Coin Price Guide, accessible on NGC’s website, is a comprehensive free resource and includes silver, gold, platinum, palladium and bimetallic Panda bullion coins and medals, according to the firm. Values for more than 640 Panda issues are available, as well as photographs of different issues. All prices are for NGC-certified coins and many coin prices will be updated regularly, according to NGC.

When viewing the guide for Panda coins, visitors can click on a listing to see current coin prices, images, NGC Census data, variety attributions and NGC Registry points. The online guide will soon be updated to include Chinese Lunar bullion coins, according to NGC.

The Chinese Modern Coin Price Guide joins NGC’s U.S. Coin Price Guide and World Coin Price Guide. Other resources on NGC’s website include NGC Auction Central and NGC Coin Explorer.

For more information about NGC and the services it offers, visit the company’s website at www.ngccoin.com. ¦