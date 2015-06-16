NGC, NCS and PMG announce major expansion in China

Press release from the Certified Collectibles Group:

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, Numismatic Conservation Services and Paper Money Guaranty have entered their next phase of expansion in China with several major developments.

The firms announced the expansion on June 8.

The three companies, which are independent members of the Certified Collectibles Group, have extended their official submission center agreement with Guangzhou National Standard Numismatic Collection Grading Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou GB). Since 2009, Guangzhou GB has helped collectors and dealers in China submit to NGC, NCS and PMG.

NGC, NCS and PMG have also added four new official submission centers in cities throughout China in order to expand access to their expert and impartial services to collectors and dealers in other regions of the world’s most populous country.

Shanghai Yintai, distributor for China Gold Coin Incorporation, and 11 Coins will serve as official submission centers in Shanghai. Beijing Jinxin De Yi Trading Co. and Xi An Tang Quan Jin Cang Co., Ltd. will serve as official submission centers in Beijing and Xi’an, respectively.

“The extension of Guangzhou GB’s agreement and the appointment of these four companies as Official Submission Centers will enable NGC, NCS and PMG to better serve collectors and dealers in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an and elsewhere in China,” says Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “All five companies are highly respected and are eager to grow the market for collectible coins and paper money.”

In July, NGC, NCS and PMG will open a new office in a luxurious high rise building in the prestigious Xintiandi district of Shanghai. The office will be operated by the recently formed company, NGC Shanghai Business Information Consulting Co. Ltd., NGC’s wholly owned Chinese subsidiary.

This new office will host more frequent on-site NGC grading events as well as on-site PMG grading and NCS conservation events. NGC’s next on-site grading event is scheduled for June 15-26 at its old Shanghai office. It will be followed by an on-site PMG grading event in mid-July and on-site NGC grading and NCS conservation events in late August.

“NGC, NCS and PMG have pledged to provide the best possible service to collectors and dealers in China,” adds Eichenbaum. “These important developments will significantly further our long-term commitment to the Chinese market.”

NGC, NCS and PMG official submission centers in China

Guangzhou

Guangzhou National Standard Numismatic Collection Grading Co., Ltd.

Room1202, East Tower, Tianyu Building, No.753, Dongfengdong Road

Guangzhou, China. Post Code: 510080

Phone: 020-87319218 or 020-87319228

Email: GBNGC@126.com

Website: GBNGC.com

Shanghai

China Gold Coin Shanghai Yintai Monopolized Store

No.330 East Jianguo Road

Shanghai, China

Phone: 021-63855208 or +86+4008801360

Email: yintaijinbipj@163.com

Website: yintaijb.com

11 Coins

B66, New Block 2nd Floor

No.600 Ju Men Road

Huang Pu, Shanghai, China

Phone: 186-02115995 or 021-63025000

Email: jocou@11coins.com

Website: 11coins.com

Beijing

Yi Jin Online

Room 601,

6 F, De Sheng Zhi Ye Plaza,

No.26, Huang Si Street, Xi Cheng,

Beijing, China

Phone: 010-59181966

Website: yjzx.com

Xi’an

Xi An Tang Quan Jin Cang Co., Ltd. (Tang Jin Ge)

He Xin Coin and Stamp Market, Dong Nan Huang Cheng, Xin Cheng Plaza

Xin Cheng, Xi An, Shan Xi, China. (Tang Jin Ge)

Phone: 029-87374808 or 181-61861079