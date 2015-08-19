NGC, NCS, PMG announce new Japanese official submission center

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, Numismatic Conservation Services and Paper Money Guaranty announced Aug. 17 that World Coins Japan Co. Ltd. is designated an official submission center in Japan.

NGC, NCS and PMG are independent members of the Certified Collectibles Group.

Located in Tokyo, World Coins Japan is one of the largest and most trusted numismatic companies in Japan. Its CEO, Eiichi Ishii, is highly respected for his ethics and expertise.

World Coins Japan has been an NGC and NCS authorized dealer for 10 years and a PMG authorized dealer since 2012. During that time Ishii has been a major proponent of the benefits of NGC and PMG certification, and World Coins Japan has helped many collectors and dealers in Japan to submit their collectibles to these companies in the last decade.

In its new capacity as an official submission center, World Coins Japan will have an expanded role in developing the market for NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified paper money in Japan.

“We are honored to have World Coins Japan become an Official Submission Center,” says Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “Mr. Ishii has been a great friend of mine and the CCG companies for many years and I believe that he is a perfect fit to help us to grow in Japan.”

The appointment of World Coins Japan comes as the CCG companies have rapidly expanded internationally to meet the increased demand from collectors and dealers around the world. In addition to the official submission center in japan, CCG has official submission centers in China, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan, as well as branch offices in Switzerland, Germany, China and Hong Kong.

To contact World Coins Japan, visit its website.

