New Zealand Mint marks Battle of Midway on coin

The Battle of Midway during World War II is the latest subject of the New Zealand Mint’s Battles That Changed History silver coin series.

The American-led victory at the pivotal Battle of Midway is the latest subject of the New Zealand Mint's Battles that Changed History coin series.

The antique finish .999 fine silver $2 coin for Niue is the fifth coin in the program.

Highlighting legendary battles that changed the course of history, this latest coin features the 1942 Battle of Midway. This epic naval battle between U.S. and Japanese forces could well be considered one of the most decisive of World War II.

The coin features a colorful illustration of Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet. He stands against an antique, engraved background featuring the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, other naval ships and war planes engaged in battle.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The coin is presented in an antique-looking timber box. The coin is nestled inside the black velvet interior, with the individually numbered certificate of authenticity. The themed outer box features a black line art illustration of the battle imposed over an antiqued paper texture.

The coin weighs 1 ounce and measures 40 millimeters in diameter.

Like all of the coins in this series, the Battle of Midway coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $82 from the New Zealand Mint website.

Several earlier issues, for the Battle of Waterloo, the Battle of Hastings and Battle of Trafalgar, remain available for $82 each. Another, the Battle of Yorktown coin, has sold out its 5,000 mintage.

