New Zealand issues Night Skies coins in two-coin set

Two 2024 1-ounce silver $1 coins from New Zealand depict the night skies as seen in that island country.

The night skies of New Zealand, draw tourists from around the world, but new coins from New Zealand Post bring the star show to collectors.

Two complementary coins showing contrasting night skies celebrate the deep dark and light in the southern skies.

The 2024 .999 fine silver $1 coins were designed by Helen Perkins of New Zealand Post.

A Black Proof coin with select color and glow-in-the-dark technology depicts the Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve, and a Proof coin with select color and glow-in-the-dark technology features the Southern Lights.

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In January 2023, the Wairarapa Dark Sky Association was granted certification for a new International Dark Sky Reserve in the Wairarapa region of the North Island.

Covering 3,665 square kilometers of land, the reserve is now protected for people to enjoy and learn about the night skies.

This coin features an image of the starry night sky that’s visible thanks to the reserve.

Due to New Zealand’s proximity to the South Pole, the night skies are occasionally graced with the Aurora Australis, known as the Southern Lights.

While the Southern Lights are visible around the country, the best views are found low on the southern horizon in the South Island during winter nights. Away from residential lights, with as little moonlight as possible, viewers can see spectacular displays with little or no equipment.

This coin shows the Southern Lights as seen in the South Island.

The obverse of both coins features the effigy of King Charles III by Stephen Fuller.

The coins measure 40 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 500 sets.

The sets retail for $425 New Zealand.

To order, visit the issuer website, https://collectables.nzpost.co.nz/.

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