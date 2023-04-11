New Zealand issues its Charles III effigy on commemoratives

New Zealand’s 2023 Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar for the coronation of King Charles III features a color portrait on reverse of the king wearing civilian clothes. The Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin’s reverse features a painted portrait of the king in his Queen’s Guard uniform. A quartet of gold coins are also available.

New Zealand has unveiled its first effigy of King Charles III, on coins marking his coronation.

The coins are available for pre-order now with the release scheduled for May 3.

Wellington designer and illustrator Stephen Fuller developed the effigy to be used on the New Zealand commemorative coins, and it was personally approved by the king.

Charles III is the first king to appear on New Zealand’s decimal coinage. As is tradition, the king’s portrait faces in the opposite direction of his predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II.

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New Zealand Post is offering six coins total to mark the coronation, two in silver and four in gold, though the two largest gold coins already sold out after sales began March 21.

The program consists of 1-ounce and 5-ounce silver coins, and half-gram, quarter-ounce, half-ounce, 1-ounce and 2-ounce gold coins, all struck in Proof.

Design renderings (some of which are shown with this story) were released, but images of struck coins were not available.

Two silver coins

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar features a portrait in color of the king wearing civilian clothes, signifying his everyday duties and role as a royal ambassador.

The surrounding design is inspired by gold aiguillettes, worn by the military typically as part of ceremonial attire for special events or in recognition of an honor or achievement. The coin’s intricate background pattern is inspired by the embroidery on the collar of the Scots Guard uniform.

The coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,150 pieces and retails for $159, in New Zealand dollars.

The Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin features a painted portrait of the king in his Queen’s Guard uniform.

The circular gold background is symbolic of his medals, with the pattern inspired by the embroidery on the collar of the Scots Guard uniform. This coin also features the aiguillette design on the rim border.

The coin measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 250 pieces and retails for $649.

Four gold coins

The Proof .9999 fine half-gram gold 50-cent coin features King Charles III’s royal cypher.

The coin measures 11 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces and retails for $135.

The Proof quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $2 coin depicts the St. Edward’s crown, which will be used in King Charles’ coronation. This coin also features the aiguillette design on the border.

The coin measures 26 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for $1,250.

The Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $5 coin is one of two premium gold coins issued to celebrate the coronation. It also features the St. Edward’s crown and the aiguillette design at the rim.

The coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 74 coins and retailed for $4,499.

The Proof 2-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coin features an engraved portrait of the king in his Queen’s Guard uniform. It is the only coin in this issue to feature an engraved portrait of the king on the reverse.

The coin measures 50 millimeters in diameter and had a mintage limit of 50 pieces. It sold for $8,499.

To order, or learn more, visit the New Zealand Post website, https://collectables.nzpost.co.nz/.

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