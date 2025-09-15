New Zealand coins honoring the nation’s rugby squads

Previously issued low-mintage coins commemorating New Zealand’s winning rugby squads are being offered from the inventory of NZ Post. This coin from 2022 supports the Black Ferns women’s squad.

The 2025 Rugby World Cup is well underway with competition for men’s and women’s teams from around the globe. Rugby is the national sport of New Zealand and the nation takes great pride in the successes of the squads. The current competition provides an opportunity for collectors to show their support with the return of past coin issues.

The 2025 Rugby World Cup is well underway, with competition among men’s and women’s teams from around the globe. Rugby is the national sport of New Zealand and the nation takes great pride in the successes of the squads. The current competition also provides an opportunity for collectors to show their support, with a visit to past coin issues.

With six world titles to its name, the Black Ferns team is one of the most dominant teams in the history of women’s rugby. The team’s fast, fearless brand of rugby has earned fans globally, while their deep sense of connection and culture deﬁnes what it means to wear the black jersey.

A 2022 commemorative silver dollar coin featuring a powerful Maori art illustration by artist Dave Burke of a rugby player became the first New Zealand coin to celebrate the Black Ferns. The design also incorporates a silver fern and the Black Ferns team logo. The use of enamel draws the eye to the player’s jersey to further make the iconic connection. The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar was offered with a mintage limit of 1,000 coins.

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In 2019, Burke’s work commanded attention for the champion men’s team, the All Blacks. The kaitiaki, or guardian figures, that sit on either side of the All Blacks logo represent the protection of the legacy of the team with one representing the past and the other symbolizing the way forward. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar’s mintage was limited to 2,109 coins, matching the year of issue.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the monarch at the time of issue, appears on the obverse. The coins are products of NZ post, official issuers of New Zealand stamps and coins.

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