The Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine silver coin for 2019 features on the obverse the National Emblem of China, which appears on many Chinese coins.

For the fourth year, China has issued a small silver 3-yuan coin to commemorate the 15 days of celebration surrounding the turning of the lunar calendar.

The Chinese New Year begins Feb. 5, 2019, and will usher in the Year of the Pig.

For the fourth year, China has issued a small silver 3-yuan coin to commemorate the 15 days of celebration surrounding the turning of the lunar calendar. The coin is separate from the suite of coins already celebrating the Lunar Zodiac animals.

Inside Coin World: Most fruitful series for die varieties missing in action: The Lincoln cent series is generally the most fruitful for collectors of die varieties like doubled dies and repunched Mint marks, but not this month.

The annual Chinese New Year is one of the biggest holidays in China, if not the biggest, with gift-giving and celebrations considered important facets of the culture.

The 15-day event brings people together to celebrate the Lunar New Year, also referred to as Spring Festival.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine silver coin for 2019 features on the obverse the National Emblem of China, which appears on many Chinese coins. The emblem features one of the most recognizable landmarks in the country, the Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City, under five stars. The largest of those stars represents the ruling Communist Party, while the other four represent each of the classes of Maoism. “People’s Republic of China” is inscribed in Chinese characters at the top, while 2019 is inscribed below the design.

The reverse includes the Chinese character fú with combined designs of what the certificate of authenticity describes as windows of Chinese lattice designs, hanging bunches of ears of corn and red peppers, and the face value.

The coin weighs 8 grams, measures 25 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2.7 million pieces.

Each is packaged in a colorful folder with an official certificate of authenticity.

PandaAmerica offers them for $32 U.S. each.

For more information, or to order, visit the firm’s website, www.pandaamerica.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter