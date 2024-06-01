New silver coin celebrates anniversary of Buffalo wing

A new silver $2 coin from Niue marks the 60th anniversary of the Buffalo wing, and is shaped like the delicious game-day staple.

Legend has it that the delicious and in-demand Buffalo wing was created 60 years ago by a bar owner in Buffalo, New York.

To celebrate this culinary coup, Melbourne Coin Company has issued a half-ounce silver coin in the shape of the super snack.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .9999 fine silver $2 coin, issued in the name of Niue Islands, features the fiery red color of the traditional Buffalo wing, which was reportedly the creation of Teresa Bellissimo of the Anchor Bar in 1964.

Bellissimo’s son Dominic, and a group of his rowdy friends, arrived at the bar close to the end of business, in search of something to sate their hunger. With a little improvisation, a batch of previously unwanted chicken wings, a deep fryer, and some local hot sauce, the delightful game-day treat and bar staple was born.

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The reverse of the coin replicates the tasty treat. The obverse of the coin carries the coat of arms of Niue and the denomination.

The irregularly shaped coin measures 34.5 millimeters at its widest point and 44 millimeters at the longest, and weighs 15 grams. It has a maximum mintage of 999 pieces and is accompanied by a red-and-white checkered certificate of authenticity resembling a tablecloth.

Distributor Powercoin offers the coin for €89.95 (the price will be converted to U.S. dollars or local currency at time of purchase).

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.powercoin.it.

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