New portrait appears on UK Diamond Jubilee commemoratives

The Royal Mint offers Proof kilogram gold and silver coins commemorating the Diamond Jubilee. The two coins use the same obverse as used on the two 5-ounce coins but share a different reverse, the coat of arms found on the gates of Buckingham Palace. Shown are the obverse of the gold coin and reverse of the silver commemorative.

Britain’s Royal Mint is offering Proof 2012 5-ounce gold and silver coins commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee. The coins share common designs, including a new portrait of the queen. Shown are the obverse of the gold coin and reverse of the silver piece.

Britain’s new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is being used on new, large gold and silver coins commemorating her Diamond Jubilee.

The Royal Mint is offering Proof 2012 5-ounce gold and silver £10 coins sharing obverse and reverse designs, and Proof kilogram gold and silver £500 coins that also share common designs.

All four coins bear the same obverse — a new portrait of the queen by Ian Rank Broadley — while two new reverse designs are being introduced, one for the two 5-ounce commemorative coins and one for the two kilo commemorative coins.

Broadley’s new portrait depicts the queen wearing her garter robes and a tiara given to her by Queen Mary, her paternal grandmother. Her name and the Latin inscription identifying her as queen, plus the denomination of the coin, encircle the portrait. The design has already been used on BU base metal and Proof silver and gold versions.

The reverses of the two 5-ounce coins depict an enthroned Elizabeth II, facing the viewer, with a Latin inscription that translates as “I reign beloved,” plus the dates of her reign in Roman numerals.

The reverses of the gold and silver kilogram coins depict the coat of arms found on the gates of Buckingham Palace and 2012.

Broadley also designed both reverses.

The 5-ounce .999 fine silver coin is limited to an edition of 1,952 pieces (she acceded to the throne in 1952). The coin is priced at £450 (approximately $727 in U.S. funds).

The 5-ounce .999 fine gold coin is limited to an edition of 250 pieces. It is priced at £9,500 (approximately $15,350).

The two kilo coins bear a higher relief than other British coins, according to the Royal Mint.

The kilo .999 fine silver coin has a mintage of 1,000 pieces. It is priced at £2,600 (approximately $4,200).

The kilo .999 fine gold coin is limited to a maximum mintage of 60 pieces and must be special ordered. A price for the coin is not given at the Royal Mint website.

For additional information or to order Diamond Jubilee coins, go to the Royal Mint website at www.royalmint.com/, or telephone the Royal Mint toll free at 866-519-7298 in the United States or at 866-924-0861 in Canada. ¦