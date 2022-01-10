New Polish coin honors healthcare workers

Images courtesy of the National Bank of Poland.

Poland late in 2021 issued a Proof silver 10-zloty coin celebrating the sacrifice and compassion of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland is the latest nation to honor the sacrifices of healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a coin.

On Dec. 15, the National Bank of Poland released a Proof .925 fine silver 10-zloty coin for this purpose. Its reverse shows a doctor’s hand wearing a surgical glove, caringly reaching for a patient’s hand. Underneath is a ribbon with the colors of the Republic of Poland, made using UV printing. The inscription on the coin translates to “We thank healthcare workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The obverse shows the face value, the inscription RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA, the year of issue and the image of the eagle established as the state emblem of the Republic of Poland.

The coin was issued “as a tribute to medical staff, in gratitude for their hard work and commitment as well as their professionalism, heart, compassion and empathy shown to patients,” according to the National Bank of Poland.

The silver coin weighs 14.14 grams, measures 32 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

Interested collectors will have to search the secondary market for the coin.

Many issues for theme

The Polish coin joins issues from many other nations having the same theme.

Italy and Malta each issued circulating commemorative €2 coins, and Israel released a 5-shekel piece in 2021, all honoring healthcare workers.

The Pobjoy Mint celebrated nurses on silver and copper-nickel 2021 50-penny coins for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In 2020, Russia issued a circulating 25-ruble and San Marino released a silver €10 to honor healthcare workers.

In 2020, Lithuania issued an Uncirculated copper-nickel €1.5 coin and a Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin with the theme Hope, and the Royal Canadian Mint in 2020 issued a medal to recognize essential workers and to raise money for charity.

There are many more issues to pursue for the interested collector.

