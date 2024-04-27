New Polish coin celebrates centennial of zloty circulation

A new silver 1-zloty coin celebrates the centennial of the reintroduction of the currency after World War I.

The National Bank of Poland was set to release on April 25 a square Proof .999 fine silver 1-zloty coin marking the 100th anniversary of placing the zloty into circulation, six years after the nation re-gained independence in 1918 after World War I.

The effort to issue a national currency was stalled as the nation focused on post-war reconstruction and dealt with hyperinflation in the second half of 1923.

The złoty was first put into circulation in April 1924 and its value was carefully calculated. The new Polish currency was fixed in value to gold, with 1-ounce of pure (.999 fine) gold being worth 100 zloty, according to the National Bank of Poland.

The exchange rate from old to new currency was set at 1,800,000 Polish marks for 1 złoty, and these reforms ushered in economic strength.

Coin design, specifications

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Both sides of the 2024 coin feature the respective sides of the 1924 1-zloty coin, which appear with selective gold plating.

The reverse of the 2024 coin also depicts a fragment of a portal above the entrance to the main hall of Bank Polski SA in Warsaw and graphic elements of a 100-złoty banknote issued in 1934: on the left side is the allegory of commerce in the form of Mercury holding a caduceus staff, and on the right side, the personification of industry.

The coin weighs 28.28 grams, measures 40 millimeters square and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

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