New edition of French ‘Red Book’ available from U.S. source

The 25th edition of “Le Rouge” (the French “Red Book”), officially titled “Monnaies Francaise,” is now available from its U.S. distributor.

The “Red Book” is a familiar reference to a popular American coin book, but it’s also the colloquial name of a book about French numismatics, and that book is now available in an updated version.

Monnaies Françaises (the official title) has been the bible for the coins of modern France since it was first published in 1973.

It is now authored by Francesco Pastrone and published by Editions Victor Gadoury of Monaco. In French, it is called “Le Rouge” (The Red). It is published every two years, and its 25th edition, covering the years 1789 to 2021, is now available with all illustrations in color and several new features.

Scope of the book

Among them are listings of many essais and pieforts. In addition, the newest edition has a chapter for Napoleon I (essais-Piéforts- Epreuves- Flans Brunis), all the silver and copper coins of Napoleon in Italy, a new coin from Monaco and the latest coins of the Monnaie de Paris.

In addition to more pictures in high quality, the book also has more than 500 photos showing many close-up details.

The book provides information on all French coins minted since the Revolution of 1789 through the current Fifth Republic, in chronological order by denomination (smallest to largest), including both the circulation and collector issues of France’s modern euro coins.

Also given are: metal, fineness, weight, diameter, edge, engraver’s name and privy marks. Mintage figures are provided by date and mint mark for each denomination, along with accurate current values in euros in up to five grades.

The hardbound book measures 5.8 inches wide and 8.2 inches tall, and is 608 pages in length.

The book retails for $48.95 plus $5.75 shipping and handling per order.

To order, visit the distributor’s website, www.coin-currency.com.

