New edition of France’s ‘Red Book’ available in U.S.

The newest edition of the guide book on French coins is now available from an American distributor.

Monnaies Françaises has been the bible on the coins of modern France since it was first published in 1973. It is now authored by Francesco Pastrone and published by Editions Victor Gadoury of Monaco. In French, it is called “Le Rouge” (The Red), for its red cover.

The 23rd edition of the French-language book, covering the years 1789 to 2017, is now available from an American distributor.

New in this edition is a 41-page section on the popular essais, piéforts, and proofs or flans brunis of Napoleon III (1851 to 1868). Also newly listed are coins of the Kingdom of Westphalia, French euro coins through 2017, and expanded coverage of the coinage of Monaco.

It has information on all French coins minted since the revolution of 1789 through the current Fifth Republic, in chronological order by denomination (smallest to largest), including both the circulation and collector issues of France’s modern euro coins.

Also given are: metal, fineness, weight, diameter, edge, engraver’s name and privy marks. Mintage figures are provided by date and Mint mark for each denomination, along with the current values in euros in up to five grades.

The book has more than 500 additional photos showing many close-up details. At 590 pages, it is 30 pages larger than its last edition but is being offered at the same price.

Coin & Currency Institute is distributing the book. Each book costs $45, and $5.75 per order for shipping and handling in the United States. Order online at the firm's website.