New edition of ‘Early Dated Coins’ book coming soon

  • By Jeff Starck , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 29, 2019, 12 PM
The second edition of a book about early dated coins will be available soon.

Image courtesy of the Coin & Currency Institute.

The second edition of Robert A. Levinson’s The Early Dated Coins of Europe, 1234–1500, is due for release this fall. 

The revised and updated 336-page second edition is in full color throughout, with improved illustrations, including more than 200 new ones. More than 125 new coin types and subtypes were added, as well as more than 500 updates to catalog descriptions.

The book covers eight distinct regions in which dated coins were issued — Germany, Southern Netherlands (now Belgium), Northern Netherlands (now the Netherlands), Hapsburg lands, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Italy, and France — and organizes the known pre-1501 A.D. dated coins chronologically within each region. Included for each coin listed are its full legend, description, ruler’s name, bibliographic references, weight, and rarity. 

The book is priced at $88.95 with shipping from the publisher Coin & Currency Institute.

To order, visit the publisher website.

