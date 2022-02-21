New Deadly & Dangerous coins feature venomous black snake

The Perth Mint’s Deadly & Dangerous coin series continues, showcasing the red-bellied black snake on a 2022 Proof .9999 fine silver $1 for Tuvalu and a Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin for Niue .

The latest entry in the Perth Mint’s popular Deadly & Dangerous series features the venomous red-bellied black snake in full color.

The red-bellied black snake (Pseudechis porphyriacus) is a species of venomous snake indigenous to Australia, and is a poisonous relative of the king cobra.

The series continues with a Proof 2022 .9999 fine silver dollar for Tuvalu and a Proof 2022 .9999 fine gold $100 coin for Niue.

About the snake

Originally described by George Shaw in 1794 as a species new to science, the red-bellied black snake is one of eastern Australia’s most commonly encountered snakes.

Averaging about 4 feet in length, the red-bellied black snake is easily identified with its glossy black upper parts, bright red or orange flanks, and a pink or red belly. Its venom contains neurotoxins, myotoxins and coagulants, and has hemolytic properties, causing blood cells to explode.

Common in woodlands, forests and swamplands, the red-bellied black snake often ventures into nearby urban areas. It forages in bodies of shallow water, commonly with tangles of water plants and logs, where it hunts its main prey item, frogs, as well as fish, reptiles, and small mammals. The snake’s numbers are thought to be declining due to habitat fragmentation and decline of frog populations.

Design details

The Perth Mint in Australia employs its own proprietary colorization technology for these two coins.

The obverse of the coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, which shows the monarch wearing a tiara and pearl earrings. The legend ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the varying legends guarantee the weight and purity of the respective coins.

The reverse carries a lifelike full color portrait of a large adult red-bellied black snake in its natural habitat, depicted as ready to strike. The legend AUSTRALIA’S RED-BELLIED BLACK SNAKE defines the theme.

Specifications

The silver dollar weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces and retails for $119.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

The gold $100 coin weighs 31.106 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $2,999.95.

