New book offering research into Dutch gold ducat coins debuts

A new book explores the gold ducats of the Netherlands.

A new book released during a coin show in the Netherlands celebrates one of the most famous world trade coins, the ducat.

Gold Ducats of the Netherlands, Vol. 1, by Dariusz F. Jasek, was released during the Houten coin fair Sept. 19.

Inspired by Italian florins, the first gold ducats were issued in 1285 in Venice, with a weight of 3.5 grams and measuring 20 millimeters in diameter.

Wide acceptance of these Venetian coins in trade spawned ducats of the same weight and fineness (.986 fine gold) in other countries, notably those issued by the Dutch provinces beginning in 1586.

The Dutch ducat’s unchanged weight and purity are credited for its popularity. Those unchanging standards were in contrast to other gold trade coins like the gulden and florins that were circulating in Europe alongside the ducat.

The Dutch ducat became “the most important gold coin in international trade for several centuries,” according to the book.

Jasek researched the book for five years, the publisher said. The book features sales records dating back to the 1880s. It includes historical data on each of the Dutch mints that struck ducats and lists provenances for famous pieces. The book also explores multiple varieties and forgeries. A preview of the 352-page book is available at the book’s website.

The book is published for €135 (about $151 U.S.) with free shipping.

To order, visit the publisher’s website.