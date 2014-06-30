New book explores tradesmen tokens of Britain, Ireland

A new book due for release in August updates research on tradesmen tokens of Britain and Ireland.

British and Irish Tradesmen and their Copper Tokens of 1787 – 1804, by Jon D. Lusk, is the first new work in 50 years dedicated to the subset of “Conder” tokens known as tradesmen’s tokens, according to Lusk. Conder tokens are cataloged by R. Dalton and S.H. Hamer in The Provincial Token-Coinage of the 18th century Illustrated. Only a subset of issues circulated as money substitutes, Lusk said.

Lusk reveals discoveries concerning the issuers, their lives, names, and occupations.

Tokens are pictured in large size, and in color, along with photographs of the edges unwrapped into a straight line.

Variety identification photographs and availability ratings are included to assist collectors.

The author presents four different possible collection targets, ranging from 110 to 248 pieces.

Written for collectors and those interested in history, the 400-page book is available for pre-order now.

Delivery of the hardcover book is expected in August, and will also be available at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

The cover price is $109.

For more information, or to order, email Lusk at Jon@Lusk.cc.