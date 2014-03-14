New book explores 2,500 years of gold coinage history

A new, black-spined book presents 2,500 years of history about gold coins.

Money that Changed the World: A History of Gold Coins and Currencies, by Svein H. Gullbekk, is now available from a U.S. distributor.

Gullbekk is professor of numismatics at the Museum of Cultural History, Oslo University. In the book he presents “the beauty, power and glory of gold coins,” across 2,500 years, according to the publisher, Scribendarius. The book traces the history of gold coins from 625 B.C. to World War II.

The hardcover book’s 234 pages include 196 color illustrations. Sample pages may be viewed at the distributor’s website, www.coin-currency.com.

The Coin & Currency Institute offers the book for $69.50 plus $5.75 shipping and handling.

To order, visit the company’s website, telephone the firm at 800-421-1866 or email it at mail@coin-currency.com.