New 2015 Lunar Coins Now Available Celebrating the “Year of the Goat"

The China Mint & Perth Mint have released the 2015 Year of the Goat coins, the newest issues in their lunar coin series programs. Available now through Panda America, the new gold & silver lunar coins celebrate the 2015 Year of the Goat, one of the 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar. In Chinese culture, people born in the Year of the Goat - 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 and 2015 - are regarded as team players, private, peaceful, calm, and healthy. The coins come in many shapes (flower, fan, rectangular, round) and sizes, and are also available colorized in high quality.

