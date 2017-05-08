The Netherlands is marking the 200th anniversary of the current gold ducat with a special issue featuring the coin’s original design, introduced in 1817.

To mark the milestone, the Royal Dutch Mint has issued the single ducat for 2017 with the design of the thin, armored knight that was used from 1817 until 1986, and with the dual dates of 1817 and 2017. A companion double ducat features the design in use since 1986, and is dated 2017.

The first gold ducat with the legendary standing knight was struck in Holland under the United Provinces in 1586. The first double ducat came from the province of Friesland in 1612. The Dutch Kingdom continued the practice.

The gold single ducat and its companion coin, the gold double ducat, both bear a Proof finish and are only available for pre-sale until the end of May. Sales will then close and the mintage will be restricted to the number of orders received.

The coins are made of the longtime Dutch ducat standard of .983 fine gold.

The gold single ducat weighs 3.494 grams and is 21 millimeters in diameter, and can be reserved for $269.75.

The gold double ducat weighs 6.988 grams, measures 26 millimeters in diameter and costs $469.75.

Shipping and handling are an additional $5.75 per order.

To order, visit the distributor website.