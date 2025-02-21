Nation’s capital seen in detail in Tiffany Art series

The scenes of Washington, D.C. are heightened by detailed design and blue Tiffany glass for the rivers of the nation's capital.

The innovative Tiffany Art collection is synonymous with minting perfection. The coins’ rich and intricate details captivate the viewer and direct the attention to the signature Tiffany glass piece inlaid in each issue. The latest issue for 2025 fulfills these goals.

Tiffany Art was launched in 2004 and has been issued annually since 2007. All issues of the five-time award-winning series are rare and extremely valuable collectibles, and their release is an annual highlight at the Berlin World Money Fair.

The 2025 issue celebrates Washington, D.C., and features a highly detailed section of the original city map with polished streets as a contrast, the defining look of the series.

The city’s most important buildings, such as the White House and the Capitol, are depicted in ultra-high relief. The renowned Potomac River and the Anacostia River are depicted on this coin through an integrated Tiffany glass piece. The obverse side features the Arlington Memorial Bridge, which was opened in 1932.

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The 2025 issue is a 3-ounce .9999 fine silver $20 coin issued for the nation of Palau. With a Proof finish, the coin measures 55 millimeters and is limited to a maximum mintage of 999 pieces.

The Washington, D.C., coin, is priced at $489 and is expected to be available by April. Orders may be placed at coin-currency.com.

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