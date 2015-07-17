Muskoxen charge collectors on silver $100-for-$100 coin
- Published: Jul 17, 2015, 10 AM
The Arctic muskox is the sixth animal honored in the Royal Canadian Mint’s Wildlife in Motion series.
The RCM on July 14 launched sales of the newest silver $100 coin sold at face value.
The Matte Proof .9999 fine silver coin features a reverse design by Laurene Spino. The design shows three oxen charging the viewer.
The Arctic muskox’s characteristic curved horns, shaggy coat and powerful musculature are rendered in detail. In the background, the snow and ice covered ground stretches on to the horizon inside the frozen bleakness of the Arctic Circle.
The obverse carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
All previous coins in the series have sold out, though the mintage limit for this issue and the fifth issue preceeding it was reduced from 50,000 pieces to 45,000 pieces.
The coin weighs 31.83 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter.
The coin is packaged in a colorful presentation case, lined with white flock. A certificate of authenticity is integrated into the box.
Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $86.95 U.S.
The firm offers quantity discounts as well, with pricing at $85.95 each for purchases of from five to nine examples, and at $84.95 each for 10 or more coins.
To order, visit the Talisman website.
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