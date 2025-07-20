Music Legends coins celebrate 50 years of Iron Maiden

A stable of multiple 2025 coins in various sizes, finishes, denominations and metals from the Royal Mint celebrates 50 years of Iron Maiden. The East London icons join the ranks of musical royalty in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, which has previously celebrated the likes of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie.

The Iron Maiden coin group’s design features the band’s infamous mascot Eddie in a dynamic pose that will strike a chord with fans worldwide. The design features numerous hidden ‘Easter eggs’ referencing the band’s illustrious career, albums and world tours — giving collectors plenty to hunt for.

The coin was designed by Albert “Akirant” Quirantes, who said, “Designing the Iron Maiden coin has been one of the most thrilling projects of my career. As a lifelong fan of the band, and Derek Riggs’ original creations in the ’80s, I wanted to capture not just their iconic imagery, but also the rebellious spirit that has defined their music for decades. I’ve hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering, including subtle nods to classic album artwork and their most beloved songs.”

“Iron Maiden have been fearless pioneers in music, flying the flag for Britain around the globe for half a century,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint. “Their creative vision, powerful performances and dedicated following have earned them a place as one of Britain’s most influential bands. This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector’s piece that’s highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike.”

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Colorized surfaces are available in a Brilliant Uncirculated base metal version and a 1-ounce silver Proof version. Addition Proof silver coin sizes are 2-ounce and 5-ounce pieces. Four Proof finish gold coin sizes are available: 1/40-, ¼-, 1- and 2-ounce coins. The obverse of each features the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

For more information about the Iron Maiden commemorative coin and to view the full range, visit www.royalmint.com/ironmaiden.

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