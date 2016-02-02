Mughal Empire silver rupee highlights Album sale

One of three coins known of Mughal emperor Akbar Adil Shah realized $41,125, including 17.5 percent buyer’s fee, during a Jan. 14 to 16 auction.

Stephen Album Rare Coins’ auction No. 24 realized an estimated $1.593 million, including the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee.

Joseph Lang, the company’s CEO, noted that especially rare items did very well, continuing a recent trend.

Among highlights from the Jan. 14 to 16 auction in the firm’s Santa Rosa, Calif., offices was a rare silver rupee from the Mughal Empire. Graded Choice Very Fine to Extremely Fine by the auction house, the coin realized $41,125, including the buyer’s fee, on a $12,000 to $16,000 estimate.

The coin is only the third known example for this emperor, whose rupees were only recently discovered.

The 1753 coin was struck in Allahabad (in modern-day India) and issued by Akbar Adil Shah. According to the auction house, Shah was placed on the throne by Safdar Jang in opposition to Ahmad Shah Bahadur in May 1753, but vanished from history in late November of the same year.

The example in the auction was once part of the Paul Stevens Collection, and is the first one offered to the public, the firm said. Stevens and Jan Lingen explored the coins of the ruler in Vol. 201 of the Journal of the Oriental Numismatic Society in 2009.

Only the coins of emperor Nikusiyar are rarer, according to the auction house, with only two examples known.

The company is currently accepting consignments for its auction No. 25, scheduled for May 19 and 20.

For more information about auction No. 24 results, and future sales, visit the auction firm website.