Mount Vesuvius ultra high relief coin Niue

A side view of the obverse of the new coin from Niue shows a little bit of the depth of the relief.

A side view of the reverse of the new coin from Niue shows a little bit of the depth of the relief.

A new volcano coin from the Mint of Poland depicts Mount Vesuvius and features a real piece of lava inlaid on the reverse.

The volcano Mount Vesuvius appears in ultra high relief on an Antique Finish 2015 2-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin from Niue.

The concave/convex coin is struck by the Mint of Poland and features a piece of real lava from the volcano inlaid into the reverse.

The obverse is convex and the reverse is concave. The obverse recalls the height of Mount Vesuvius and the reverse shows a lava flow with the lava inlay at the center.

Mount Vesuvius is one of the most famous volcanoes in the world, best known for the eruption there in 79 A.D. that killed 16,000 people and destroyed the city of Pompeii (in Italy) and several nearby towns.

Vesuvius is located 5.6 miles east of Naples, a major Italian city and port in the southern part of the country. It is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because it is located in such a densely populated area with 3 million people just miles away.

The volcano has erupted many times since then, and it is the only volcano in Europe that has erupted in the past century.

The coin weighs 62.2 grams, measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 688 pieces.

It is packaged with a certificate of authenticity, in a wooden box with a colorful sleeve. Distributor First Coin Company offers the coin for $249.90.

To order, visit the distributor’s website.