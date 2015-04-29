Low-cost physical bitcoins now available: Morning Report

1. Physical bitcoins for the frugal

We've covered physical bitcoins made of silver and physical bitcoins made of gold. How about brass?

Denarium has released a brass bitcoin, a more affordable alternative, and its cofounder, Henry Bade, discussed the item with CryptoCoins News.

Read the interview here.

2. Women on 20s

Charmy Harker, president of Women In Numismatics, said the U.S. is "behind the times" in not having historical women on heavily circulated coins and paper money.

3. Colorful coinage

Will the U.S. ever issue a circulating coin with a little color?

Don't bet on it, writes Jeff Starck.

4. Kennedy medal coming to auction

"One of a reported 10 gold medals issued in conjunction with the Sept. 8, 1971, dedication of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will cross the auction block for the second time in two years in Heritage Auctions’ May 18 Americana and Political sale in Dallas."

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:36 a.m. Wednesday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

From the palette to the purse: red-letter days for collectors of colorful circulating coins

7. Something social